'Still Waiting For That Ladka's Shakal': X User Trolled Over Viral Video Claiming 'Male Friend Not Allowed' At Delhi Club Due To Profile Issue

An X user uploaded a video online claiming her male friend was restricted from entry a club in Delhi due to profile issues concerning his looks and clothing. She posted the footage on the social media platform sowing the bouncer and the entry staff, but didn't record the visuals of themselves.

Neither the face nor the dressing sense of the rejected individual were captured in the video. Also, the video didn't show the club staff restricting the man's entry. Thus, the authenticity of the incident got questionable, leading to the online footage backfiring on the X user herself. She was trolled and roasted for not showing the friend on camera while claiming that he was denied admission due to profile issues.

My friend was not allowed to enter into this club because the owner said ki LADKE K SHAKAL AUR KAPDE AACHI NHI HAI!!!



Location- Illume, Rajinder Nagar, Delhi pic.twitter.com/mD6U4ceHfR — Pooja Jhinkwan (@poojajhinkwan) July 31, 2024

What was the video all about? In the video, identified as Pooja Jhinkwan narrated the ordeal she and her friend faced while visiting a club named Illume at Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. "My friend was not allowed to enter into this club because the owner said ki LADKE K SHAKAL AUR KAPDE AACHI NHI HAI," she wrote while sharing the clip on social media.

As the staff's refusal wasn't filmed on camera, and nor did the video clearly capture all the persons involved in the scene, especially the friend who was allegedly denied an entry, netizens replied to the video and asked the X user to drop the picture of the man and prove things wrong.

"Just for context ladke ki shakal toh dikha do," said one user, while another wrote, "Prove them wrong, share photo of your friend." People echoed their replies in this regard and said they were waiting to see the profile of the person and note how he looks: "Still waiting for that ladka's shakal."

While some asked the woman to clarify the incident and bring the male friend's picture to the fore, others commented agreeing with the club's decision. They acknowledged every private club holds rights reserved to admission. "Clubs unfortunately have right to entry," said an X user in reply to the video post. "Move on to another club," added another.

Among the many reactions received on the video, some even aligned with the X user's idea of seeing an apology and exposing how customers were treated there. "Very common in clubs, especially in Delhi NCR. Management is very concerned with maintaining the 'atmosphere' inside," one said.