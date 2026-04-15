'Stared & Scratched His Balls': Traveller Exposes Kerala Hostel's 'Pervert' Owner After He Allegedly Harassed Foreign Woman Tourist - VIDEO

A travel vlogger’s disturbing experience at a Kerala hostel has triggered widespread anger online, with many social media users demanding strict action against the property owner after allegations of harassment surfaced in a now-viral video.

In a video shared on social media, Abhimanyu Nandal recounted an incident that left him “angry and disgusted” during his trip to Kerala. According to him, he was staying at a hostel called Hostel Exp, booked as a shared dorm accommodation.

The dorm reportedly had four beds, three occupied by male travellers and one by a foreign woman tourist. Nandal explained that the group had begun casually interacting and getting to know one another when an uncomfortable situation unfolded.

Owner allegedly stares at female guest

Nandal claimed that the hostel owner slightly opened the dorm door and stood outside staring at the woman inside. Initially, the guests assumed he had come for a routine check and ignored the behaviour.

However, within minutes, the dormmates realised the situation was far more disturbing. Nandal alleged that the owner continued staring at the woman while behaving in an inappropriate and vulgar manner. When the female traveller confronted him, the owner allegedly responded by saying it was his property and that he could look into any dorm whenever he wanted.

Confrontation leads to eviction

Following the incident, Nandal confronted the owner about the alleged misconduct. Instead of addressing the concern, he claimed the owner became angry and asked him to pack his belongings and vacate the hostel by the next morning.

Shaken by the experience, Nandal said he later posted a detailed review online describing what had happened.

Similar complaints surface online

According to Nandal, he was surprised to discover multiple Google reviews from other travellers describing similar incidents of harassment linked to the same hostel owner. Screenshots of these reviews further fuelled outrage after the video began circulating widely.

The video quickly went viral, sparking intense debate about traveller safety and hostel accountability. Several users urged authorities to intervene, tagging Kerala Police and calling for an investigation.

One user wrote, “Bro, call the police, police in Kerala is far more helpful than any other place in India.”

Another comment said, "Having explored almost all Indian states through hostel stays, I've found Kerala's youth to be among the most perverted towards tourists."