Starbucks appoints Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan; Twitterati crave for cutting cappuccino, vadapav croissant, filter coffee and more

Starbucks appoints Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan; Twitterati reacts |

Soon after the American coffee giant Starbucks named Laxman Narasimhan as their new Chief Executive Officer, India based food lovers began to express their cravings. They took to tweet and suggest how the Indian-origin CEO could try adding some desi food fusions and authentic sips to Starbucks' menu.

In the recent past, several bizarre food combination have surfaced on the internet and on plates of crazy foodies. While some hoped to see the coffee brand adding some filter coffee and other desi items to their menu, some suggest of quirky ideas.

A Twitter user penned down his menu suggestions and wrote, "Can't wait to have Cutting Cappuccino, Vadapav Croissant, Modak Tiramisu Cake and Shrikhand Smoothie at Starbucks Amrutulya." Some of these dishes are too Indian, isn't it? However, it looks like Twitterati have their own creative punch to soothe their taste-buds.

Can't wait to have Cutting Cappuccino, Vadapav Croissant, Modak Tiramisu Cake and Shrikhand Smoothie at Starbucks Amrutulya pic.twitter.com/jE3hJVCaUu — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 2, 2022

Take a lot at a few more reactions:

Elaichi aur Adrak wali Coffee kab aa rhi hai fir starbucks mein? — ՏհօҍհíԵ ցմԹԵɑ↗️ (@shobhitgupta921) September 2, 2022

Now Starbucks will offer cutting chai and filter capi (coffee) as well! #Starbucks #starbucksceo — P R ∆ F U L (@praffulballary) September 2, 2022

Dear @Starbucks now that you have Indian CEO - it's high time you bring Irani Chai and Osmania biscuits to your menu 😀#LaxmanNarasimhan #Starbucks #India pic.twitter.com/l0KhtOSB88 — Vinod Kisanagaram (@kvr2277) September 2, 2022

When you have Punekar as a CEO!!!



Can't wait to have ……..



कटिंग Cappuccino,



चुली वर्ची coffee,



वड़ापाव Croissant,



मोदक Tiramisu Cake



and



श्रीखंड Smoothie



@ Starbucks Amrutulya !! pic.twitter.com/B0hWzlMXrQ — Sai❤️Simran (@iamsimrran) September 2, 2022

Read Also Starbucks names Pune-born Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO