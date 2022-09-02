Starbucks appoints Indian-origin CEO Laxman Narasimhan; Twitterati crave for cutting cappuccino, vadapav croissant, filter coffee and more

Soon after the American coffee giant Starbucks named Laxman Narasimhan as their new Chief Executive Officer, India based food lovers began to express their cravings. They took to tweet and suggest how the Indian-origin CEO could try adding some desi food fusions and authentic sips to Starbucks' menu.
In the recent past, several bizarre food combination have surfaced on the internet and on plates of crazy foodies. While some hoped to see the coffee brand adding some filter coffee and other desi items to their menu, some suggest of quirky ideas.
A Twitter user penned down his menu suggestions and wrote, "Can't wait to have Cutting Cappuccino, Vadapav Croissant, Modak Tiramisu Cake and Shrikhand Smoothie at Starbucks Amrutulya." Some of these dishes are too Indian, isn't it? However, it looks like Twitterati have their own creative punch to soothe their taste-buds.
Take a lot at a few more reactions:
