'Star-Spangled Banner' vs 'Lift Every Voice and Sing': Here's why 'black national anthem' is trending on Twitter

On the occasion of the independence day of the United States of America and Juneteenth, American actress and singer Vanessa Williams will perform the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” which has become known as the “black national anthem,” at the annual A Capitol Fourth televised celebration.

In a conversation with the Associated Press, Williams said that she will be honouring the nation’s independence day as well as Juneteenth, which marks the anniversary of the liberation of the last slaves in the United States.

President of USA, Joe Biden, recently signed a law that makes Juneteenth a federal holiday. Juneteenth usually have been celebrated mainly by the African-American community and regionally in the South. However, Juneteenth has now been recognised as a federal holiday to memorialize the eradication of slavery.

While the USA is gearing up for celebrations, the news of Williams' performance has sparked a debate across the country. Many are not accepting a 'black national anthem'. They are of the opinion that America has only one national anthem i.e. "The Star-Spangled Banner".

On the other side are people who are asking why is the outrage coming now; were people not aware that a black national anthem exists?

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.