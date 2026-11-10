Sri Lanka Viral Video: Israeli Tourists Seen Pushing Female Guide Off Boat Defend Act As 'A Joke', Say 'We're Good Kids'

A video showing a group of Israeli tourists allegedly pushing a Sri Lankan boat guide into the water has sparked criticism online, with the tourists defending the incident as a prank and claiming the worker was aware of the joke.

The video appears to show a group travelling on a boat when one of the men pushes the guide overboard as he drinks from a bottle. Other passengers are seen laughing and filming the incident. However, the guide's identity, the exact location of the trip and the date of the incident remain unconfirmed.

'It Was A Joke': Tourists Defend Their Actions

In a response shared by Israeli journalist and social activist Daniel Amram, the tourists claimed that the guide knew about the prank and had participated in it. They also said he was not injured and denied that they intended to humiliate him.

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"It was a joke, the worker is fine, it wasn't meant to be mean," they reportedly said.

The group also referred to their upcoming military service while responding to the criticism. "We're enlisting in a month. We're good kids; we don't deserve this hate," they reportedly added.

These statements reflect the tourists' version of events and have not been independently verified. Their claims do not establish whether the guide had agreed to being pushed into the water.

Consent Remains A Key Question

The central question surrounding the incident is whether the guide freely consented to the prank. While the tourists maintain that he knew about it, the available footage and their response do not independently establish that he agreed to take part.

No direct statement from the guide has been made public so far. His account would be important in determining whether he understood what was planned, had the option to refuse, or experienced any injury or distress.

The distinction is particularly relevant in a tourism setting, where workers may feel pressure to accommodate visitors. The passengers' laughter or the tourists' description of the episode as harmless cannot, by itself, establish that the guide was comfortable with what happened.

What Sri Lanka's Tourist Vessel Guidelines Say

The video has also raised questions about safety arrangements on tourist boats. However, there is currently insufficient information to establish whether any safety regulations were violated.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority's guidelines for tourist vessel operations require vessels used for tourism activities to meet applicable registration and certification requirements. They also specify safety measures and equipment for activities such as swimming, fishing and diving.

Additional provisions for vessels used privately for sport or pleasure include passenger briefings on safety procedures, first aid and emergency protocols. The specific requirements depend on the vessel's classification and the activity being offered.

The boat's registration, operator and compliance with the applicable rules have not been established. No official finding on the incident has been reported, and the guidelines alone do not establish that the operator failed to meet its responsibilities.

Criticism Should Focus On The Incident, Not Nationality

The tourists' reference to their upcoming military service does not answer questions about the guide's consent or the safety of the act. Their nationality and future service obligations are separate from the conduct captured in the video.

The incident has prompted criticism online, but scrutiny of the individuals involved should not turn into hostility towards Israelis as a group. Any responsibility should be assessed on the basis of evidence and the circumstances of the incident.

For now, the tourists' claim that the episode was a harmless joke remains unverified, while the guide's account is yet to emerge.