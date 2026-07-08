'Spiderman- Never Getting Home': Local Dons Superhero Costume To Help Commuters Cross Waterlogged Streets In Bhiwandi - VIDEO

As relentless monsoon showers continue to disrupt life across Maharashtra, one resident of Bhiwandi has captured the internet's attention by turning a fictional superhero into a symbol of real-world service.

Dressed in a Spider-Man costume, a local man named Shadab took to the flooded streets to help manage traffic and clear stagnant rainwater after heavy rainfall left roads submerged and commuters stranded. His unusual yet thoughtful initiative has earned widespread admiration on social media, with many applauding his willingness to act when the situation demanded immediate attention.

Stepping up when help was needed

Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Bhiwandi, slowing traffic and creating difficulties for residents trying to commute through flooded roads.

According to Shadab, he decided to intervene after noticing that no municipal teams had reached the affected location.

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"I noticed that the Municipal authorities hadn't come here to address the issue of accumulated water," Shadab told ANI.

Instead of waiting for assistance, he began directing vehicles through the waterlogged stretch while also helping remove accumulated rainwater to improve road conditions.

Inspired by Spider-Man's sense of responsibility

Shadab explained that his choice of costume was more than just for attention. He wanted to bring to life the values represented by one of his favourite superheroes.

“Inspired by how Spider-Man helps people and saves lives in the movies, I decided to do the same in real life, helping others and clearing away the stagnant water.”

His efforts also brought smiles to those passing through the flooded area. Between guiding vehicles, he greeted commuters with handshakes and high-fives, making an otherwise frustrating situation a little brighter.

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Video goes viral, internet responds

A video showing Shadab working in the rain quickly spread across social media, drawing praise from users impressed by his selfless act.

Many called his gesture a refreshing reminder that ordinary people can make a meaningful difference in their communities.

One user wrote, "If this isn't a wholesome side quest, idk what is."

Another commented, "Spider-Man: India chapter."

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A third user said, "People may call him crazy, but I call him a rare species. In an age where everyone is busy asking, 'What's in it for me?', this guy seems to have skipped that chapter entirely. Selflessness may be endangered, but he's doing a pretty good job of keeping it alive!"

Another social media user joked, "Spiderman - Brand new day, same old problem."

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Maharashtra continues to battle heavy monsoon rains

The incident comes as Maharashtra continues to experience intense monsoon activity, with several districts reporting waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and rain-related incidents. The ongoing spell of heavy rainfall has affected daily life across multiple regions, while authorities remain on alert as more showers are expected during the season.