Speechless! Iranian Makeup Artist Recreates Aishwarya Rai's 'Mohabbatein' Look, Wins Hearts Online - WATCH |

An Iranian makeup artist and content creator has impressed Bollywood fans by recreating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's iconic look from the 2000 romantic film Mohabbatein. Her transformation video, featuring dramatic smokey eyes, dark lips and soft wavy hair, has caught the attention of viewers on social media.

The creator, Nasim Irani, shared the video on Instagram, pairing her makeup transformation with the popular romantic track Humko Humise Chura Lo from the film.

Makeup Transformation Inspired By Aishwarya Rai

The video begins with Nasim appearing without makeup, holding a brush as she lip-syncs to the romantic song. As the clip progresses, a transition reveals her complete transformation, with her hair styled in soft waves and a striking smokey-eye look complemented by dark brown lipstick.

The finished look closely resembles Aishwarya Rai's appearance as Megha in Mohabbatein, bringing back memories of the actress's much-loved onscreen style. Nasim then poses for the camera, showcasing the details of her makeup and the resemblance to the Bollywood star's look.

Internet Praises The Recreation

The makeup recreation received plenty of appreciation from viewers, with many complimenting Nasim's skills and attention to detail. One user felt she had absolutely nailed the look, while another asked how she managed to achieve the dramatic eye makeup.

Others praised her work across her videos and wished her continued success, with viewers particularly impressed by how effortlessly she recreated the classic Bollywood-inspired appearance.

A Look Back At Mohabbatein

Released in 2000, Mohabbatein was directed by Aditya Chopra and featured Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles. Aishwarya played Megha, the daughter of Narayan Shankar, portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan.

The film's soundtrack, composed by Jatin-Lalit, remains popular among Bollywood music lovers. Humko Humise Chura Lo, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan, is one of its memorable romantic songs.