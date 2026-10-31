Specially Abled Zomato Delivery Agent Climbs Stairs To Deliver Order, Customer Cancels It At Doorstep; Video Goes Viral | X

A video featuring a Zomato delivery agent with a physical disability has sparked widespread outrage on social media after he alleged that a customer cancelled an order just as he reached their doorstep. The delivery partner claimed that despite informing the customer about his inability to climb stairs due to the absence of a lift, he was asked to make the delivery.

The incident came to light after the delivery agent, who operates the Instagram account @handicapzomatorider, shared a video documenting his experience. He recalled calling the customer before attempting the delivery and explaining that climbing the stairs was difficult for him because of his disability.

However, according to his account, the customer questioned whether they were expected to come downstairs just to collect a Rs 50 packet of Maggi.

Despite the exchange, the delivery agent decided to make the effort and climb up to the second floor. The video shows him carefully making his way up the staircase with the food order. But upon reaching the customer's doorstep, he discovered that the order had already been cancelled.

He subsequently displayed a screenshot of the cancelled order, highlighting how his efforts had gone in vain.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Customer Ke ghar tak parcel leke gaya; customer ne order cancel kar Diya."

Zomato Delivery Agent's Video Sparks Outrage Online

The video has garnered over 26.1 million views, prompting thousands of social media users to react to the delivery agent's experience. Several people expressed disappointment over the alleged lack of consideration shown towards someone making an effort to fulfil his professional responsibilities despite physical challenges.

One user commented, “It just breaks my heart how people can be so insensitive and prioritise monetary power over humanity. We never know the other side of the story, but all we can do is understand and value people for their work, their efforts, their honesty and situations. I am really sorry, sir, that you have to go through all this."

Another person praised the delivery agent's determination, writing, “Handicap aap nahi vo hai, I’m so proud of you sir."

A third user called out the alleged behaviour, saying, “Seriously disgusting. Such people who lack basic empathy and compassion should be flagged on the app."

However, some viewers also questioned why the person recording the video did not step in to help the delivery agent carry the order upstairs. One comment read, “Cameraman, what are you doing? You should help."

Delivery Agent Clarifies Why Cameraman Didn't Help

Responding to the questions surrounding the incident, the delivery agent later explained the circumstances behind the recording and the delivery process.

He clarified that the person filming was not someone who accompanied him regularly. He does not have a cameraman travelling with him all the time and occasionally requests people around him to record videos.

He also addressed questions about why the customer was not informed about his disability before the delivery. According to his explanation, Zomato informs customers when a delivery partner has a disability and asks them to confirm whether they can collect the order from downstairs.

The rider further explained why he could not simply hand over the food to another person and ask them to deliver it to the customer's doorstep. He said doing so could lead to a complaint from the customer for allowing someone else to handle or deliver their order.