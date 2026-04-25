South Korean Man Arrested For Spreading AI Generated Image Of 'Escaped' Wolf & Igniting Fear Among Citizens

South Korean authorities have arrested a man accused of circulating an artificial intelligence-generated image of an escaped zoo wolf, a hoax officials say significantly delayed efforts to capture the animal and strained emergency resources.

Wolf escape triggers massive search operation

The incident began on April 8 when a two-year-old male wolf named Neukgu escaped from his enclosure at a zoo in the central city of Daejeon after digging beneath a fence. The animal remained missing for nine days, prompting an extensive multi-agency search involving police officers, firefighters, military personnel and wildlife experts.

Local authorities treated the situation as a public safety concern. A nearby elementary school temporarily shut down, while residents were warned to remain cautious as search teams combed parks, residential areas and wooded zones.

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Drones, thermal imaging equipment and tracking teams were deployed as officials pursued multiple reported sightings of the 30-kilogram wolf, which repeatedly evaded capture.

Viral image misleads authorities

During the search, a widely shared image appeared online showing what seemed to be a light-brown wolf calmly crossing a city intersection. The photo quickly spread across social media and was even circulated by major media outlets and local government channels.

However, investigators later determined the image had been digitally fabricated using generative artificial intelligence.

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According to police, the false sighting redirected manpower and contributed to confusion during the operation. Authorities said, "A single AI-manipulated image delayed the capture of the wolf by as many as nine days."

Man arrested over AI hoax

Daejeon Metropolitan Police confirmed that a man in his 40s was arrested on charges of obstructing official duties by deception. Investigators said he admitted creating and distributing the fake image.

During questioning, the suspect reportedly told officers he shared the fabricated photo "just for fun."

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Police emphasised that the misinformation forced emergency responders to divert attention from verified leads, adding that "The prolonged deployment of police and fire personnel caused significant disruption to their primary duty of protecting the public."

Wolf finally recaptured

After more than a week on the run, Neukgu was safely recaptured on April 17 following a credible tip about a sighting in a public park. The wolf was returned to secure custody without injuries reported.

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Officials later confirmed through forensic analysis that the viral image was entirely AI-generated. Media organisations that had initially redistributed the photo withdrew it after verification checks revealed it was fake.