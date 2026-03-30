'Soul Of A Rockstar': Pune Professor’s Energetic Performance Of 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' Song Wins The Internet - VIDEO

A college professor from Pune has become an unexpected social media sensation after a video of him singing the legendary Bollywood track Mehbooba Mehbooba went viral online. The lively performance, captured during a campus celebration, has impressed viewers for its energy, confidence, and the strong bond between teacher and students.

Viral moment from Drishti 2026 event

The now-trending clip was recorded at Drishti 2026, a cultural event held at Sri Balaji University. Shared on Instagram by user Nupur Mall, the video shows the professor taking centre stage and performing the iconic song from the classic Bollywood film Sholay.

As music played, the professor appeared completely immersed in the moment, delivering the performance with enthusiasm and stage presence that instantly electrified the crowd. Students can be seen cheering loudly, clapping, and recording the performance as the atmosphere turned into a full-blown concert-like celebration.

Social media applauds the professor’s confidence

Soon after being posted, the video gathered massive traction online, crossing 1.1 million views within a short time. Netizens flooded the comment section with praise, applauding the professor’s charisma and describing him as the kind of teacher who makes college life unforgettable.

Many users highlighted how the performance reflected genuine student-teacher camaraderie. Comments ranged from admiration for his confidence to appreciation for educators who connect with students beyond classrooms.

Breaking stereotypes around teachers

The viral clip has also sparked conversations about changing campus culture in India. Viewers noted that moments like these challenge the traditional image of strict, distant professors and instead showcase educators as approachable mentors who actively participate in student life.

College festivals across Indian universities often serve as platforms for creativity, talent, and informal interaction, helping strengthen campus communities. Performances by faculty members are increasingly becoming highlights of such events, encouraging a more engaging learning environment.