Sorry Big B? Now Change.org petition to make Arnab Goswami the voice of Alexa in India instead of Amitabh Bachchan

Netizens, after churning scores of memes and jokes around the news, have now made a petition for a major change.

A Change.org petition wants journalist Arnab Goswami as voice of Alexa in India.

The petition states:

Amitabh Bachchan sides himself from voicing on Nation's matters. He always talks about himself & his family, he never shown interest for Nation urging for help & guidance for any campaign. His family supports Drug Nexus & Patriarchy of Bollywood.

Arnab Goswami alone had put his voice for Entire Nation urging him for help and started campaign to bring out the TRUTH for any justice & campaign going against the government risking his LIFE. Arnab deserves more RESPECT to be voice of NATION rather than someone who just speaks for MONEY.

Nation openly supports Arnab Goswami more than Amitabh Bachchan in matter of speaking boldly on TRUTH, INJUSTICE, DRUG NEXUS, NATIONALISM, & RESPECT for other GOOD WORK

Nation believe it's not only about whose voice is good. It's about who voice for good things.

Let's ALEXA have its original voice & we love it rather than choosing someone from public figure to discriminate your users as there would always be both side of coin and India population is around 130 Crore which can make huge difference

Amitabh Bachchan had lost the respect to Nation in 2020. You can openly create poll to check this out.

The Amazon Alexa team will work closely with Bachchan to capture the iconic voice and deliver a unique voice experience to customers.

It will include popular offerings including jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes and advice, the blog said.

When launched next year, customers in India can easily invoke the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience by just asking Alexa and instantly getting their favourite superstar's voice responding to popular requests, it added.

"Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new forms. Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa.

"With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers," Bachchan said.

Amazon's digital assistant Alexa is available on Echo devices, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Edition apart from the free Alexa app and Amazon shopping app (Android only).

In addition, several third-party devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and smart TVs also come with Alexa built-in.

"Mr Bachchan's voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers. We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice," Puneesh Kumar, country leader for Alexa, Amazon India, said.

With PTI inputs