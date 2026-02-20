So Wholesome! Pet Husky Joins Strangers Enjoying Samosa On Mumbai Beach; Viral Video Melts Internet

A heart-melting video featuring Axl, a pet husky from the popular Instagram page @itsaxlthehusky, is spreading smiles across social media. Known for his playful personality and foodie preferences, Axl has once again captured hearts, this time with his adorable obsession with samosa crusts. The clip, which has now gone viral, shows how a simple beach walk turned into a wholesome moment of connection between strangers and a furry friend.

A beach walk turns delicious

In the now-viral video, Axl can be seen happily trotting along a beach during his routine walk. The waves roll gently in the background as the fluffy husky suddenly pauses mid-step. His ears perk up, nose twitching with focus. Clearly guided by his powerful sniffing instincts, Axl locks onto a familiar scent, samosas. Without hesitation, he follows the aroma trail straight to a small group of strangers seated by the shore, enjoying the beloved snack.

The group bursts into smiles as the friendly husky approaches them with curiosity and hope in his eyes. They quickly ask Axl’s owner if they can feed him some samosa. The owner laughs and replies that Axl loves the crispy crusts, so they can offer him just that. Carefully and gently, Axl takes the crust from their hands, munching happily while the strangers look absolutely delighted to share their snack with him.

Internet reacts with love

Regular followers of Axl know that his love for samosa crusts, paneer from Chaurasia’s, and his daily walks is well-documented on his page. But this particular moment struck a chord online.

Comments

One user commented, “The beauty of the subcontinent is that no matter how little some of us may have they are always happy to share and open their hearts… The little things in life :)”

Another wrote playfully, “Jab tak rahega samose mein alu chipka rahega yeh husky (Axl) samosa paglu.”

A third praised Axl’s manners, saying, “He takes food from humans so slowly, really hats off to the way you have trained him since puppyhood.”

In a world often filled with chaos, Axl’s samosa stop served as a sweet reminder of kindness, sharing, and the joy found in simple moments.