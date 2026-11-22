So Impressive! Disabled Sheep 'Kiki' Goes Viral For Driving Her Own Wheelchair, Wins Hearts Online - WATCH |

A disabled sheep named Kiki is winning hearts online after a video showed her confidently manoeuvring her customised motor wheelchair. Born with mobility issues that left her unable to walk, Kiki has found a new way to move around, thanks to an animal sanctuary that stepped in to give her a chance at life.

The video has amazed social media users, with many praising Kiki's ability to learn how to operate the wheelchair and applauding the people who helped her.

Disabled Sheep Kiki Learns To Operate A Custom Wheelchair

According to the BBC, Kiki was born with fused joints and without the ability to use her legs. Her mother reportedly rejected her following her birth, leaving the vulnerable lamb in need of care. She was rescued by an animal sanctuary in Dartmouth, US, when she was just 11 days old.

Despite her physical limitations, Kiki showed an interest in interactive toys and figured out how to operate them using her head. Observing her curiosity and ability to engage with objects, the sanctuary volunteers decided to build her a customised motorised wheelchair to help her move around independently.

The idea soon became a reality, and Kiki reportedly learned to navigate her new wheelchair in just about an hour.

Sheep Enjoys Movies, Cuddles And Music

Kiki's life at the sanctuary is not just about mobility. Videos of her show her enjoying movies, snuggling with her caregivers and even dancing to Taylor Swift songs. Her playful personality and apparent love for music have previously earned her attention as a 'music-loving' sheep.

Her ability to steer the wheelchair, navigate her surroundings and seemingly understand how to manoeuvre it has left viewers impressed, with many highlighting her intelligence and determination.

Internet Praises Kiki And Her Rescuers

The video has prompted emotional reactions online, with people marvelling at the sight of a sheep operating a wheelchair while appreciating the sanctuary's efforts to give her a comfortable life.

One user wrote, "Never in my life did I ever think that this would come to the day that I would see a sheep in a wheelchair?"

Another commented, "Bless her! And the kind humans who gave her a chance at a good life when so many farmed animals don't."

A third user praised Kiki's remarkable ability to learn, writing, "People glazing over the fact this sweet thing was able to learn a skill we all assume impossible for an animal with meat jokes make me sad; this is freaking impressive!!"