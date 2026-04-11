So Gross! Man Wearing Jacket With 'Live Cockroaches' Inside Spotted At NYC Subway; Viral Video Stuns Internet - WATCH

A bizarre yet attention-grabbing fashion moment has taken over social media after a man was filmed standing calmly on a New York City subway platform wearing a jacket filled with live cockroaches. The shocking appearance quickly sparked online debate, and revealed itself to be a carefully planned marketing stunt by streetwear label Uncommon NY.

Subway passengers react to unusual outfit

In the now-viral clip, the man appears unfazed while commuters stare in disbelief at his oversized puffer jacket. The garment features transparent compartments, each containing visibly moving insects.

Passengers nearby reacted with discomfort and curiosity, but no one intervened, a reaction many online viewers described as classic New York City indifference. Social media users joked about the city’s famous resilience, while others admitted the sight looked like “pure nightmare fuel.”

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The video spread rapidly after being shared by popular urban culture pages, gaining millions of views across Instagram, Reddit, and X within days.

The ‘roachcoat’: Fashion meets shock marketing

The jacket, officially called the Roachcoat, was not random street eccentricity. It was designed by Uncommon NY, a creative studio known for unconventional fashion experiments and viral guerrilla marketing campaigns.

The brand intentionally used live insects housed in sealed pockets to create an unsettling visual statement. The cockroaches are believed to be Madagascar hissing cockroaches, a species commonly bred for educational demonstrations, film productions, and exotic pet ownership due to their durability and relatively low risk to humans.

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Uncommon NY has previously gained attention for unusual concepts that blur the line between fashion, performance art, and social commentary.

Inspired by NBA trash talk

The concept reportedly originated from sports rivalry banter during the NBA season. After the New York Knicks were compared to “cockroaches”, implying they were difficult to eliminate, the brand embraced the insult and turned it into a symbol of persistence.

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The Roachcoat debuted alongside a tongue-in-cheek “New York Cockroaches” identity and slogan celebrating resilience and survival. The timing coincided with a high-profile Knicks matchup, helping the stunt gain traction among both sports fans and fashion audiences.