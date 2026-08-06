'So Dangerous': Kolkata Man Performs Pull-Ups On Street Pole, Internet Reacts - VIDEO

A video allegedly recorded in Kolkata, West Bengal, has gone viral after showing a young man fearlessly climbing a towering pole and performing a series of risky exercises at a significant height above the ground. The clip has spread rapidly across social media platforms, drawing millions of views and sparking a mix of amusement, disbelief, and concern among viewers.

Despite the obvious danger, the man appears calm and confident throughout the stunt, carrying out his moves without any visible safety equipment while another person records the scene from below.

Social media flooded with funny reactions

As the video gained traction online, users filled the comment sections with humorous responses and memes. Many reacted with laughing emojis, while others joked about the unusual display of athleticism.

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One user wrote, "Le hogaya viral," suggesting that the man had successfully achieved internet fame.

Another user humorously referred to him as "Gymmonkey," giving a playful twist to the term "gym enthusiast."

The entertaining nature of the video has made it widely shareable, but not everyone found it funny.

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Safety concerns overshadow the entertainment

While many viewers laughed at the stunt, others pointed out the serious risks involved. Performing physical exercises at such a height without helmets, harnesses, or any protective gear can easily result in life-threatening injuries if something goes wrong.

Experts generally warn that falls from elevated structures can cause severe trauma or even prove fatal. In addition to endangering the performer, such acts can also pose a threat to people standing nearby if the individual loses balance or objects fall from above.

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Details about the video remain unclear

Although the clip is widely claimed to have been recorded in Kolkata, the exact location and date of the incident have not been independently confirmed. There is also no verified information indicating that the man suffered any injuries during or after the stunt.

The circumstances surrounding the recording remain unclear, and no official statement has confirmed whether authorities looked into the incident.