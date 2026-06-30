'6th Sense Alerted Her': Pet Dog Escapes Living Room Moments Before Ceiling Collapse In Dallas Home - WATCH

Xameesha

A startling incident from Dallas has gone viral after a pet dog narrowly avoided injury when a living room ceiling suddenly collapsed. The dramatic moment was recorded on a home security camera from Ring while the owner, Kathryn Bautista, was away on a work trip.

Bautista later said she was stunned when she reviewed the footage, which showed just how close her pet came to danger.

Dog senses danger and leaves just in time

In the now widely circulated video, the dog is seen calmly resting on a couch inside the living room. A few seconds later, subtle creaking sounds begin, and the ceiling starts to shift.

Almost instinctively, the dog sits up, becomes alert, and walks out of the room moments before large sections of drywall and debris crash down.

The timing of the escape has amazed viewers online, with many praising the animal’s quick reaction and apparent awareness of the danger.

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Owner away while incident unfolded

According to Kathryn Bautista, she was not at home when the collapse happened. A friend was taking care of her dog at another location until she returned from her trip.

She also mentioned that there was no immediate explanation for what caused the ceiling to give way. Repair workers reportedly did not identify a clear reason behind the structural failure.

While ceiling collapses in homes can sometimes be linked to issues such as water damage, aging infrastructure, or hidden structural weaknesses, the exact cause in this case has not been confirmed publicly.

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Social media reacts to viral footage

As the clip spread across social platforms, viewers quickly flooded the comments with reactions, especially focused on the dog’s seemingly instinctive escape.

One user wrote, "Smart baby, glad pup is okay!"

Another questioned the video perspective, saying, "Glad he is safe but how did the camera follow the dog as he ran from the room?"

A third commented, "He knew something was happening and got up outta there."

Another added, "dogs have 4 times better hearing than humans do she definitely knew that shit was coming down."