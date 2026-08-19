'Sirf 6 Min Nahayi Hu Mai': Indian Woman Pays ₹1.3 Lakh Fine After Shower Steam Triggers Fire Alarm - VIDEO

A routine shower turned into a surprisingly expensive ordeal for an Indian woman living in Australia after steam apparently set off the fire alarm inside her apartment.

The woman, who uses the Instagram username @sorandomvamika, shared the incident on social media, revealing that she was hit with an $1,800 fine — roughly Rs 1.3 lakh.

“Look who just got fined Rs 1 lakh, 30 thousand rupees,” she wrote at the beginning of the video.

She later explained, “I got fined $1,800 for the fire alarm.”

What happened inside her apartment?

According to the woman, she had been in the shower for only around five minutes when the building's fire alarm suddenly went off.

At first, she was confused by the alarm and even wondered whether it was part of a routine fire drill. The situation became clearer when the building manager arrived at her apartment.

Initially, she assumed the manager was there to help residents leave the building. She soon realised, however, that the manager had responded because the alarm had been activated from her apartment.

The likely culprit, she said, was steam from the bathroom.

Exhaust fan was not switched on

The woman admitted that she had not turned on the bathroom exhaust fan while showering. She believes the resulting buildup of steam may have triggered the alarm.

That left her particularly surprised by the location of the detector.

“Who puts a fire alarm outside the washroom?” she asked in the video.

The incident has since sparked a debate online, with viewers questioning whether the alarm was positioned too close to the bathroom or was unusually sensitive to steam.

Social media users question fire alarm setup

While some users focused on the woman's failure to use the exhaust fan, others argued that a building's fire detection system should be checked if ordinary shower steam can activate an alarm.

Smoke alarms and fire detection systems are generally designed to respond to particles associated with smoke or fire, while steam can sometimes cause false alarms when it reaches certain types of detectors. This is one reason ventilation and appropriate detector placement are important in residential buildings.

The incident has also served as an unexpected reminder for tenants: something as ordinary as taking a shower can become a costly problem if building safety systems are triggered.