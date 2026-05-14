'Singer Ke Baad Didi Bani Lawyer': Mamata Banerjee’s Courtroom Appearance Sparks Online Frenzy Over Lawyer’s Attire - Video Goes Viral

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee surprised many on Thursday after she appeared at the Calcutta High Court dressed in a black lawyer’s gown, stepping away from her trademark white cotton saree.

Her unexpected courtroom look quickly became the centre of online discussions, shifting attention away from the legal proceedings themselves and toward her dramatic wardrobe choice.

Appearance linked to post-poll violence case

Banerjee visited the High Court in connection with proceedings related to alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal following the Trinamool Congress’ recent electoral setback. The matter was filed by petitioner Shirshanya Bandopadhyay and concerns allegations surrounding political unrest after the elections.

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While the legal developments remained serious, social media users appeared more fascinated by the former Chief Minister’s decision to wear formal legal attire.

Social media reacts

Within minutes, photos and videos from the court premises began circulating widely on X (formerly Twitter), triggering sharply divided reactions.

Some users welcomed the unusual moment, calling it refreshing and symbolic. Others questioned the appropriateness of the attire inside a courtroom.

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One user joked, “Somebody tell her it’s not a Fancy Dress Competition but an actual court premises.”

The internet soon turned the moment into meme material, with a viral post imagining a courtroom exchange, “Mamata in court: ‘Objection your honor!’ Judge: ‘On what grounds?’ Didi: ‘On TMC grounds only!”

Debate over legal protocol

Beyond humour, several users also raised questions about courtroom rules and legal eligibility. One post read, “Wearing a lawyers attire & holding just a LLB degree dsnt allow her to represent her case in court… This is not some movie!”

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In India, only advocates enrolled with the Bar Council are permitted to formally represent clients in court, prompting discussion online about whether Banerjee’s attire carried symbolic meaning rather than legal intent.

Political barbs enter the conversation

As expected, political commentary soon followed. Critics used the moment to target Banerjee’s leadership and governance record.

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One user posted, “After dancer, singer, now female Raja Babu has become a lawyer too? Didi ji, please don’t do drama in the court as well… Bengal needs real development under Modi ji.”

Supporters, however, argued that Banerjee’s unpredictability has always been part of her political persona. A fan commented, “I love everything that’s wrong with her.” Another added, “We were missing some entertainment so far. Even the judiciary requires some lighter moments which now are assured.”