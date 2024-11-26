Singaporean Guy Curates 'BBC' By Adding Baked Beans To Chocolate; Video Of Quirky Food Experiment Goes Viral

Baked Beans To Chocolate | Calvin Lee

Love chocolates? Everyone with a sweet tooth finds it hard to get over their favorite bite of a chocolate, but we aren't sure whether they would enjoy experiment with the dish ever.

As you would know that the internet is no stranger to bizarre food combinations, someone recently tried chocolate with baked beans added to it. This might have you made you wonder why, and answer is only with the Singaporean guy who tasted it.

Calvin Lee, a Singaporean influencer known for his quirky food experiments, released a video letting followers know about his latest try. In the clip, Lee ditched taking the bite of a chocolate bar in the usual way. What did he do to it? He combined it with some baked beans in his weird food curation.

Trying BBC - Baked Beans & Chocolate

The influencer opened his video by dropping baked beans on a chocolate bar. He introduced viewers to the unusual food combo and said, "Let's try baked beans chocolate".

Yes, you read that right. Lee, who is famous for pushing the boundaries of taste to cook and try something unbelievable, mixed these two seemingly incompatible ingredients to create what he called the 'BBC' (Baked Beans & Chocolate). We know you laughed at this one.

He didn't simply eat it by adding baked beans to the chocolate bar. He took extra efforts to give the dish express its flavours. In the video, he was seen placing it the microwave for 30 seconds. "Looks good", he said at the first look, followed by reviewing the unique recipe as "Ooooo tangy, sweet chocolate. Can try".

The video is going viral, leaving viewers both disgusted and intrigued. Being uploaded on November 18, the food reel has already received 60,000 views and hundreds of likes.