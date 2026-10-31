Singapore Restaurant Video Shows Man Washing Hands Beside Dining Table Despite A Basin Behind - WATCH |

A video from a restaurant in Singapore has triggered criticism on social media after a customer was seen washing his hands right beside his dining table, despite a washbasin being available just a short distance away.

The incident has drawn attention not just for the man's unusual choice of washing his hands but also for the reaction of the woman accompanying him. While the man splashes water over his hands, the woman continues eating, seemingly unbothered by the mess being created around them.

The video, originally shared by the restaurant on Instagram, shows the customer pouring water over his hands near the table where the two are having their meal. The water spills onto the restaurant floor, even though a designated washing area is visible only a few steps away.

Restaurant Worker Forced To Mop Floor As Customers Continue Eating

What has further caught viewers' attention is the restaurant employee who walks in with a mop after noticing the water spread across the floor.

The staff member immediately begins cleaning the wet patch while the diners remain seated and continue with their food. Neither customer appears to acknowledge the inconvenience caused to the employee.

The footage has since sparked discussions online about basic dining etiquette, cleanliness and the importance of treating hospitality workers with consideration.

Singapore Restaurant Explains Why Customers Should Use Washbasin

Following the incident, the restaurant, DK Signatures, shared the video along with a reminder asking customers to use the washing facilities available on its premises.

In its Instagram caption, the restaurant explained that it has a washbasin near the entrance and a toilet towards the back. Soap and tissues are also provided for customers who wish to clean their hands.

The eatery acknowledged that certain dishes, including prawn noodles and seafood, are best enjoyed using one's hands. It added that customers wanting to wash their hands after eating is perfectly understandable.

However, the restaurant stressed that dining tables are not meant to be used as washing areas, particularly when proper facilities are readily accessible.

It also explained that spilling water onto the floor can create hygiene concerns and increase the risk of someone slipping. Such incidents also leave employees with additional cleaning work while they are already managing restaurant operations.

Ending its message on a polite note, DK Signatures urged customers to be mindful of their surroundings and the people working at the restaurant, requesting them to take a few extra steps to the washbasin or toilet instead of washing their hands beside their tables.