Sight to behold! Elephant involved in 99 rescue operations retires at 60, watch heart-warming guard of honour |

With damp eyes and hearts filled with love and respect, the iconic Kumki elephant of Kozhiamuttthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu retired on Tuesday at the age of 60. Kaleem, the elephant, received the guard of honour from Tamil Nadu forest officials.

Kaleem has been involved in 99 rescue operations till now and is nothing short of a legend. Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu, tweeted a video of Kaleem receiving the guard of honour and it is a sight to behold.

She wrote, "Our eyes are wet and hearts are full with gratitude as Kaleem the iconic Kumki elephant of the Kozhiamuttthi elephant camp in Tamil Nadu retired today at the age of 60. Involved in 99 rescue operations he is a legend. He received a guard of honour from #TNforest."

Watch video here:

Kaleem salutes officials back in gratitude

The tusker receives salute from the officials and it can be seen saluting the officials back with its trunk in air and a loud noise that fills the air. It seems as though Kaleem understands that he has fulfilled his duty and is now going retiring with love and respect from everybody around him.

