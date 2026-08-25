'Sickening Mentality': Crowd Rushes To Collect Expired Chocolates Dumped At Panki Industrial Area, Kanpur - VIDEO

A disturbing video from Kanpur’s Panki Industrial Area has gone viral after a large crowd was seen collecting chocolates and toffees reportedly discarded after their expiry date.

The footage has sparked questions about food safety, waste disposal and what happens when products meant to be destroyed are instead left in an accessible dumping area.

Crowd gathers for discarded chocolates and toffees

According to reports emerging on August 25, a large quantity of chocolates and toffees was dumped near a roadside garbage site in the Panki Industrial Area. Soon after people became aware of the discarded confectionery, residents began arriving at the spot in large numbers.

The viral video shows people picking up chocolates from the ground and filling bags, sacks, cartons and other containers. Some individuals can also be seen carrying away sizeable quantities of the discarded products.

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Local reports claim the confectionery had passed its expiry date and had allegedly been discarded by a factory. One report said residents claimed some of the chocolates had expired in 2024. However, these claims have not been independently established by authorities.

Why the Kanpur chocolate video is raising food safety concerns

The biggest concern is not simply that people collected discarded sweets, but that products reportedly considered unfit for sale may potentially find their way back into circulation.

The video itself does not establish what happened to the chocolates after they were collected. It is therefore unclear whether the people intended to consume them, use them for another purpose or simply take advantage of what appeared to be freely available goods.

Food products that have passed their expiry date can pose safety concerns, particularly when their storage history is unknown. Once confectionery has been left outdoors alongside waste, there are also additional concerns about contamination, packaging damage, moisture, pests and exposure to unsuitable temperatures.

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) maintains regulations covering food businesses, product standards, labelling and food safety practices. Its guidance also stresses the importance of checking expiry or use-by information, maintaining appropriate storage conditions and keeping rejected or returned food products segregated and secured.

Viral video puts focus on public awareness

The unusual scenes in Panki have also triggered a broader discussion about food safety awareness. While the sight of people rushing to collect free chocolates may appear unusual or even amusing at first glance, the potential health implications make the incident more serious.

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People should avoid consuming food that has already been discarded because it is expired, damaged or considered unfit for sale. The fact that a packaged product still looks normal does not necessarily establish that it is safe to eat, especially if its storage and handling history is unknown.

Note: FPJ could not independently verify the authenticity of this viral video