Bihar Shocker: Jamui Hospital Uses Sprite Bottle Instead Of Urine Bag Amidst Shortage Of Medical Equipment

In an unlikely jugaad that was potentially risky, a hospital in Jamui, Bihar provided a patient with a cold drink bottle to collect urine during an alleged shortage of proper medicinal equipment. On Monday night, a man admitted to the Sadar Hospital in the state after falling unconscious was supplied a 'Sprite' bottle instead of a urine bag.

The lack of necessary items made staff look up for alternatives and use a plastic bottle unless prescribed arrangements were made early on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the scenario was filmed on camera to draw the attention of authorities as well as citizens toward the plight of the medical service in the said hospital.

State govt questioned over lack of proper medical facilities

"This is the condition of health infrastructure in Nitish's Bihar," read a tweet slamming the state government run by CM Nitish Kumar. Another tagged the current Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav while sharing the shocking footage online.

Hospital manager responds

In the now-viral video, a representative of the hospital said that they weren't aware of the shortage which made them resort to the cold drink bottle while urgently attending to the patient. He condemned the negligence and promised of taking necessary action against the concerned staff who administered the object as an unusual alternative to the sanitised and clinically-used urine bags.

