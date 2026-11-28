Shocking! Underground Marijuana Farm Found Beneath Children's Playground In Spain, 5 Arrested In 'Breaking Bad'-Style Drug Bust | X

In a discovery straight out of the crime drama Breaking Bad, Spanish authorities have busted an elaborate underground marijuana cultivation facility concealed beneath what appeared to be an ordinary children's playground. The secret farm, located in Las Gabias near Granada in southern Spain, contained nearly 2,000 cannabis plants and was equipped with advanced systems to support large-scale cultivation.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the operation, which investigators believe was part of an organised criminal network. The Spanish Civil Guard revealed details of the discovery in a statement released on Wednesday, following a major police operation conducted on November 17.

Underground Cannabis Farm Hidden Beneath Children's Play Area

What initially looked like a harmless outdoor play zone turned out to be the entrance to a massive underground facility. The concealed structure was located on private property near the rear of a house and was covered with artificial grass.

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The area featured a children's swing, a small playhouse and a trampoline, making it appear like a regular backyard playground. However, beneath the artificial turf was a hidden trapdoor fitted with a hydraulic opening mechanism.

According to the Civil Guard, officers had to lift the artificial grass to access the concealed entrance. Once inside, they discovered a gate leading to a ramp designed to allow vehicles to enter the underground bunker.

"After lifting the turf and entering through the trap door, officers opened the gate and discovered a ramp that allowed vehicle access to the underground bunker," the statement said.

Nearly 2,000 Marijuana Plants Seized

The underground complex contained two large rooms dedicated to growing cannabis. Together, the facility covered approximately 2,000 square feet, with rooms reaching around 16 feet in height.

Authorities recovered close to 2,000 marijuana plants during the raid. The underground chambers were equipped with specialised lighting, ventilation and climate-control systems to maintain suitable conditions for cultivating the plants.

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Footage released by the Civil Guard showed officers entering the facility through a small access opening. The video then revealed rows of cannabis plants growing inside the bunker, surrounded by concrete walls and ventilation ducts.

Illegal Electricity Connection Exposed

Investigators also uncovered an electricity theft operation supporting the underground farm. The facility had reportedly been connected illegally to the power grid through an electrical tower.

According to officials, the amount of electricity consumed by the marijuana farm was comparable to the usage of approximately 100 households.

The scale of the operation, along with the sophisticated infrastructure installed underground, indicated that the facility was designed for large-scale cannabis production.

Five Arrested As Investigation Continues

The police operation involved searches at more than a dozen properties across Granada and neighbouring areas. Investigators had reportedly been tracking the suspected criminal network for over a year before carrying out the raids.

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Authorities also discovered a commercial establishment in the region that specialised in selling equipment used for cannabis cultivation. The stock stored at the premises was estimated to be worth several million dollars.

Officials said the owner of the commercial business was also allegedly the owner of the underground marijuana farm and the main person behind the operation. The individual was among those taken into custody.

Five people have been arrested, while three others are being investigated. The suspects face inquiries involving drug cultivation and production, electricity fraud, illegal possession of a prohibited weapon and alleged membership in a criminal organisation.

Authorities have not disclosed the identities of those arrested.