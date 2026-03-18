Shocking Road Rage! Bengaluru Man Pushes His Elderly Mother To Ground As She Tries To Stop Him From Assaulting Cab Driver - VIDEO

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A disturbing case of road rage from Bengaluru has sparked outrage online after a man allegedly assaulted a cab driver and pushed his own elderly mother during a heated altercation.

According to viral posts, the incident occurred near the Guttahalli flyover entry after a cab slightly hit the man’s vehicle in slow-moving traffic. What could have been resolved calmly quickly escalated.

Despite a woman seated beside him urging restraint, the man stepped out of the car in anger. Soon, other occupants, including his mother, followed him onto the road as tensions rose.

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Shocking moment caught on camera

In the now-viral clip, the elderly mother is seen trying to stop her son from attacking the cab driver. However, in a shocking turn, the man pushes her to the ground before continuing his aggressive behaviour. He is also seen slapping the cab driver.

A user who shared the video on X wrote, "Watch how this man (KA09MB3973) pushed his own mother to the ground just to assault a cab driver at Guttahalli bus stop. Mistake or not, is this how we behave?"

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The user further added, "The cab hit him slightly after he stopped, but he chose violence. He even slapped the driver hard. Cops arrived but no action was taken on the spot. Why is such hooliganism tolerated?"

Police response

Tagging the authorities, the user questioned law enforcement, saying, "What are our cops doing to keep us safe from such ‘road rajas’? Slapping and pushing elderly women in broad daylight?"

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Responding to the post, Bengaluru City Police stated, "Have informed to concerned for necessary action."

The video has since triggered widespread debate on rising road rage incidents and accountability on city roads.