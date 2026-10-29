Shocking! Georgia Family Finds Euthanised Pug 'Cha Cha' Was Alive After Seeing Facebook Post, Dog Put Down Later |

A Georgia family was left devastated after discovering months later that their four-year-old pug, Cha Cha, was alive and living with an employee of the veterinary clinic they had approached to euthanise him. The shocking revelation came through a Facebook post, only for the family to learn that the dog had subsequently been euthanised after they sought answers from the clinic.

The incident has raised serious questions about the handling of the dog's case at Senioa Animal Hospital in Coweta County, Georgia.

Family Opted For Euthanasia After Pug Suffered Organ Failure

Cha Cha's owner, Rebecca Belote, made the difficult decision to put her beloved pet to sleep after the pug developed diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a potentially life-threatening complication of diabetes.

According to the information provided to the family, the condition had caused organ failure and required expensive, ongoing medical treatment. The family was reportedly told that treating Cha Cha could cost thousands of dollars every month, with no guarantee that he would recover.

Faced with the prospect of prolonged treatment and an uncertain outcome, Belote decided to proceed with euthanasia on the advice of the veterinary clinic.

The family paid $716.50 for the consultation, diagnostic tests, euthanasia and communal cremation. Believing that the procedure had been carried out, they left the clinic grieving the loss of their four-year-old companion.

The decision was particularly painful for Belote's family, as her son had developed a strong bond with the pug.

"They both took it kind of hard," Belote said as quoted by New York Post, referring to her son and husband. "My son was really attached to the dog."

Facebook Post Reveals Pug Was Alive And Well

Months after Cha Cha's supposed euthanasia, Belote came across a Facebook post that changed everything she believed about her pet's fate.

The post reportedly revealed that a worker at the veterinary clinic had taken Cha Cha home instead of having him euthanised. According to Belote, the employee's husband confirmed that the pug had been living with his wife and appeared to be in good health.

The discovery left the family confused and searching for answers about what had happened to their dog after they had paid for the procedure and cremation.

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Belote's account suggests that Cha Cha had remained alive for months after the family was led to believe he had been put to sleep.

However, when the family approached the clinic seeking an explanation, the situation took another distressing turn. The clinic reportedly retrieved Cha Cha from the employee and euthanised him.

Reacting to the revelation, Belote expressed outrage over the dog's treatment.

"The fact that they put a healthy dog down. That's just sick," Belote was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

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Owner Files Complaint With Georgia Veterinary Board

Following the incident, Belote filed a complaint with the Georgia State Board of Veterinary Medicine, seeking accountability over the circumstances surrounding Cha Cha's case.

The family had initially trusted the veterinary clinic to guide them through a difficult medical decision and carry out the procedure they had authorised. Discovering that the dog had allegedly been taken home by a clinic employee, only to be euthanised later, added to their distress.

The case has also drawn attention to the importance of transparency and proper procedures in veterinary care, particularly when decisions involving euthanasia are made.