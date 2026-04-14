Shocking! Amazon Worker Collapses & Dies During Shift In Oregon Warehouse: Employees Told To Continue Working Beside Body

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An employee at an Amazon fulfilment centre in Troutdale, Oregon, died last week after reportedly collapsing while on duty, drawing renewed attention to working conditions inside large warehouse facilities in the United States.

The incident occurred at Amazon’s PDX9 warehouse, where the worker was found unresponsive on the floor during operations. The company later confirmed the death, expressing condolences to the employee’s family and offering support services to staff members affected by the tragedy.

Company response and immediate actions

In an official statement, Amazon said employees were allowed to leave early following the incident and were paid for the remainder of their shifts. The scheduled night shift was also cancelled, with workers receiving compensation despite not reporting to work.

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A company spokesperson described the loss as deeply saddening and said counselling resources were made available to employees at the facility.

Reports claim operations continued

However, accounts emerging from workers and local investigative reporting suggested that warehouse activities continued for some time after the employee collapsed. Online posts from individuals claiming to work at the facility alleged that colleagues carried on with assigned tasks while emergency responders attended to the situation.

Some employees also raised concerns about temperatures inside the building, claiming conditions had felt unusually warm in recent days. Workers speculated that recently installed sound-dampening curtains may have restricted airflow, potentially increasing physical strain in an already demanding work environment. Observers noted that the warehouse reportedly felt cooler when staff returned the next day.

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Safety investigation findings

Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration reviewed the incident and concluded that the death was not linked to workplace safety conditions. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the employee’s identity or medical cause of death.

Longstanding concerns around warehouse injuries

The Troutdale facility has previously faced scrutiny over injury rates. Past investigations found a significant percentage of employees at the site had reported workplace injuries, reflecting broader concerns raised about fulfilment centres nationwide.

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Across the United States, Amazon warehouses have repeatedly come under examination by labour regulators and federal investigators over safety practices and allegations of underreported injuries. Data released in recent years indicated injury rates at Amazon fulfilment centres exceeded averages recorded across the wider warehousing industry.