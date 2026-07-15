'She Made It Rain': Pole Dancer’s Practice Session Turns Into Apartment Flood After Ceiling Pole Hits Sprinkler - VIDEO

A routine pole practice session took a shocking turn for Texas burlesque and pole performer Asha Gilbert when a ceiling-mounted dance pole suddenly came loose inside her Houston apartment, triggering a major water leak.

According to video captured during the incident, Gilbert was practicing her routine when the pole detached from its position and struck an overhead fire sprinkler. The impact caused the sprinkler system to activate instantly, sending a powerful stream of water throughout the apartment.

The unexpected blast soaked the room, leaving Gilbert and her dog caught in the spray as water quickly began spreading across the home.

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Viral video captures moment disaster unfolds

Footage recorded on Gilbert’s phone shows the dramatic moment the pole falls and the sprinkler begins spraying water. The clip later gained attention online as viewers watched the unusual accident unfold in real time.

Gilbert said she was overwhelmed by how quickly the situation escalated and immediately focused on getting her pet to safety.

“I went into shock and was completely stunned,” Gilbert told Storyful while describing the incident. “My main concern was for my dog.”

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Firefighters respond after sprinkler system activates

Gilbert and her dog managed to leave the apartment safely before firefighters arrived to stop the flooding. Emergency crews worked to control the damaged sprinkler and prevent further water damage.

While the incident caused significant disruption, Gilbert’s quick response helped ensure that both she and her pet escaped without injuries.

Unusual home accident highlights risks of ceiling fixtures

The incident serves as a reminder that improperly installed or unsecured ceiling-mounted equipment can create unexpected hazards. Experts generally recommend ensuring that exercise and performance equipment, including dance poles, are installed according to manufacturer guidelines and checked regularly for stability.