'She Looks Like A Skeleton Here': Ariana Grande’s Latest Petal Music Video Sparks Online Concern On Her Health

Ariana Grande's newly released music video for Petal has generated widespread conversation across social media, but much of the discussion has centered on the singer's appearance rather than the music itself.

Released on Friday, the visually striking video quickly attracted millions of views, with fans praising its cinematic style while others expressed concern over how slim Grande appeared in several scenes. The online reaction has once again highlighted the ongoing debate about celebrity body image and public scrutiny.

Petal showcases a story of rejection and self-worth

Directed by Christian Breslauer, Petal follows Ariana Grande as a character named Pepper, an aspiring performer attending repeated auditions.

Throughout the video, Pepper is repeatedly told she is "not good enough" and "unmarketable." As the emotional rejection continues, the character gradually transforms into a darker version of herself, reflecting the psychological impact of constant criticism.

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The story ultimately shifts toward hope when Pepper opens a fortune cookie containing the message, "You bloom wherever you are planted," offering a reminder about resilience and self-acceptance.

The video's retro-inspired aesthetic, symbolic storytelling, and emotional themes earned praise from many viewers, even as conversations online shifted toward Grande's physical appearance.

Instagram post triggers mixed reactions

After the video's release, Grande shared a clip on Instagram with the caption, "petal, music video out now."

The post quickly drew thousands of responses. While many fans celebrated the song and visuals, others focused on the singer's weight, with some expressing concern for her health.

At the same time, many supporters urged people to stop discussing her body altogether, arguing that constant public speculation about someone's appearance can be harmful regardless of the intention behind it.

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Several users stressed that conversations should remain focused on Grande's music, artistry, and creative work instead of her physical appearance.

Ariana Grande has previously addressed body comments

The latest discussion follows comments Grande has made over the past few years about the pressure celebrities-particularly women-face regarding their appearance.

During an interview in 2024, the Grammy-winning singer became emotional while speaking about the constant public attention directed at people's bodies. She explained that comments about someone's appearance can feel uncomfortable whether they are intended as compliments or criticism.

Grande also said society has become too comfortable discussing other people's bodies, faces, and overall appearance, describing it as a harmful habit.

In 2025, she reshared a clip from that interview on her Instagram Stories, calling it "a loving reminder to all."

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She added, "I've heard every version of it - of what's wrong with me. And then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons," explaining that she no longer allows ongoing public commentary to affect her as much as it once did.

Social media divided over the conversation

As clips from Petal spread across X and other platforms, reactions varied sharply.

Some users defended Grande's request for privacy, saying that publicly speculating about another person's health or body only contributes to unnecessary pressure.

Others continued to voice concern, believing the discussion came from genuine care rather than criticism.

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One user wrote, "Not a single person is telling this woman to ‘lose a few pounds.’ If this was her way of blaming her own fans for her dramatic weight loss then she’s completely delusional. Everyone is concerned BECAUSE of how much she has lost. She looks like a skeleton here and there is nothing anyone could say, including her that could convince me this is healthy. She has an eating disorder. She needs help and supporting her delusions is only encouraging this harmful behavior."

Another commented, "Couldn’t hurt to lose a few pounds’ at what point exactly do we DRAW THE LINE? this is SICK."

A third user added, "idk how you can see this and feel anything besides deep concern and horror. everyone on her team is complicit. pray she gets help soon."