'She kept her promise': Twitterati praise Nikhat Zareen as she brings CWG gold for mom as birthday gift

Nikhat Zareen who is a world champion won gold in the women's 50 kg (Light Flyweight) category that took place at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Zareen was the third Indian to do the same in Birmingham. The star Indian boxer defeated Carly Mc Naul of Northern Ireland. Twitter users have discovered an interesting detail as the nation celebrates her victory.

On her mom's birthday, Zareen tweeted, "Happy Birthday to my superwoman, your smile keeps me strong & your spirit lifts me up. I wish I could be there with you on this special day but I promise jaldi hi apka gift lekar aaungi aate time. Love you so much ammi".

Happy Birthday to my superwoman, your smile keeps me strong & your spirit lifts me up. I wish I could be there with you on this special day but I promise jaldi hi apka gift lekar aaungi aate time.🤞🏻🥇



Love you so much ammi. 🤗♥️

People on Twitter have been congratulating her for keeping her promise. She continued her run and was very good for the opponents via 2022 CWG and added yellow metal to her resume