'She is unrecognizable': Netizens troll Katrina Kaif as they suspect an apparent face job; call her 'botox queen'

Promotions for Katrina Kaif's forthcoming commercial Sooryavanshi are going just as it should in full gear. However, seems like there is something of more importance that fans wish to know and discuss about. In the midst of all the publicity, leading lady Katrina Kaif got herself in a pickle on the internet.

Some haters and fans have called Kat the 'Botox Queen' because of her recent change in appearance following an alleged repair on her face.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

After nearly two years in the making, this Rohit Shetty comedy will finally hit theatres on November 5, 2021. Even though the apparent face job has fans distracted, they sure are overjoyed that she would be seen alongside Akshay Kumar after such a lengthy break.

Katrina Kaif is in the spotlight these days not only for her next film 'Sooryavanshi,' but also for her wedding to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal.

While there have been rumours that the pair is planning to marry in December of this year, there has been no official confirmation.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 03:14 PM IST