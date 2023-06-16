Shayan Ali Ghar Wapsi: Pakistan-born Influencer Adopts Sanatana Dharma, Says How Lord Krishna & Bhagavad Gita Changed His Life

An internet influencer identified as Shayan Ali earlier this month declared himself as a Sanatani (follower of Sanatana Dharma) and how Lord Krishna and the holy book Bhagavad Gita taught him life lessons about overcoming depression and never giving up in life. His tweets announcing "Ghar Wapsi" have gone viral.

No hatred against any religion

Ali who was born in Pakistan and claims to be "Indian By Heart, American by choice" shared his life experiences on social media. "After observing my ancestors culture and lifestyle for the last 2 years, today I am officially announcing my "Ghar Wapsi.” Thanks to ISKCON for never giving up on me... Today, I feel very proud of myself for coming back to my roots, and I hope my ancestors would be feeling the same (sic)," he said clarifying that he has no hatred against any religion.

Dealing with mental health

Meanwhile, the influencer also threw light on how Lord Krishna helped him tackle mental health issues. In his tweet, Ali said, "After I had to leave Pakistan in 2019 because of the torture of Pakistani agencies, I went into depression and was about to give up, but then "Krishna" held my hand, and now it’s time to give it back and make my ancestors proud."

Accepting Santana Dharma

"As a Sanatani, I want to make it very clear that I will not be a part of any hatred against any other religion. I respect your beliefs, and I want you to respect mine because my Gita teaches me to respect every person no matter what his or her religion is," he added. The tweet that ran long about his "beautiful journey" was shared along with a picture of him with a tilak.

A look into his previous tweets

His mixed behaviour on social media has left netizens confused about his decision. While some posts show him talking about Sanatana Dharma and his faith in Hinduism Gods, others capture him partying and even smoking.

