Shashi Tharoor Twins With 'Handsome' Peacock Outside His Office, Calls It 'Shiv Bhakt'; Internet Loves The Viral Moment

A charming and unexpected visitor turned into a viral internet moment after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a delightful video from his residence. The clip, filmed inside what appeared to be his home office premises, captured a graceful peacock strolling calmly near a temple area, instantly captivating social media users.

A divine visit at the home temple

In the video, the peacock can be seen wandering peacefully around the mandir located within the property. Amused by the rare sight, Tharoor jokingly remarked, "He's a handsome peacock, and he's obviously a Shiv Bhakt. He is right at the mandir."

The serene interaction reflected a blend of nature, spirituality, and everyday life, elements that resonated strongly with viewers online.

‘Twinning’ with India’s national bird

Adding a humorous twist, the parliamentarian pointed out how his vibrant blue outfit perfectly matched the peacock’s shimmering feathers. Sharing the reel with the caption "Found myself matching with this handsome fellow," he described the moment as “twinning,” a detail that quickly became a talking point among fans.

The video concludes with Tharoor warmly waving goodbye to his feathered guest, making the interaction feel personal and wholesome.

Social media reacts with admiration and humor

The reel rapidly gained traction, crossing one million views and receiving tens of thousands of likes within a short span. Users flooded the comments section with compliments and witty remarks.

Comments

"So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow," one user wrote.

Another joked, "The peacock arrived expecting to be the most flamboyant presence in the compound, saw Shashi Tharoor in matching blue, and quietly conceded!"

Humorous comments continued, including, "I won't be amazed if that peacock is also well versed with some few verbology."

One admirer added, "Just came back home from Shiv dol and saw your reel. You look exquisitely adorable especially with those glasses."