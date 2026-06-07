Shashi Tharoor 'Provoked' By Woman's Chai-Idli Combo, Delivers His Verdict On Unusual Food Pairing - Check Out Viral Post

A seemingly harmless social media post has triggered a lively discussion online after an X user shared a photo of idli paired with a cup of chai and declared it the "best combination to ever exist."

The image quickly divided food lovers across the internet. While some users defended the unconventional pairing, many questioned whether South India's beloved breakfast staple should ever share a plate with tea.

Traditionally, idli is enjoyed with accompaniments such as sambar, coconut chutney, or podi, making the chai combination appear unusual to many food enthusiasts.

Shashi Tharoor joins the conversation

As the debate gained momentum, many social media users anticipated a response from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who has previously become an unlikely authority in online discussions involving idli.

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Over the years, Tharoor has repeatedly defended the dish in various viral debates, earning a reputation for taking idli-related controversies surprisingly seriously.

Responding to the post, he wrote, "Oh, I see what you're doing here! Aside from provoking me, that is."

Tharoor's first concern wasn't the chai

Before discussing the beverage pairing, Tharoor turned his attention to the idli featured in the photograph.

"I have to be honest: that idli looks a bit too solid and dense for my liking," he remarked.

He further suggested that the idli's appearance did not match what he considers ideal. According to him, a well-made idli should be light, fluffy and visually appealing.

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For him, the perfect version is "soft, snowy-white" and airy in texture. The idli shown in the image, he implied, looked more likely to be chewy than delicate.

Why Tharoor rejects chai-and-idli together

Despite his criticism of the pairing, Tharoor clarified that he is a devoted tea lover. His objection was not directed at chai itself but rather at combining it with idli.

"I’ve always been a firm believer in the ‘separate but equal’ policy," he wrote.

He explained that chai works best either alongside breakfast or after a meal rather than as something to dip food into.

Tharoor also offered a practical reason for his stance. A genuinely soft idli, he argued, would quickly fall apart when dipped into hot tea. Conversely, an idli firm enough to survive repeated dunking might be too rubbery to qualify as a good idli.

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"I say keep the chai in the cup and the idli on the plate, they’re both better off that way!"

Internet reacts to Tharoor's verdict

Tharoor's detailed analysis soon became a talking point of its own, attracting a flood of reactions from users.

While some continued to champion chai and idli as an underrated comfort-food combination, many sided with the MP's assessment. Several commenters agreed that the traditional accompaniments of sambar and chutney remain the best partners for idli.