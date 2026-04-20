'Sharia Lagu Karwana Hai Kya?': BJP’s Nazia Elahi Khan Storms Into Lenskart Store In Mumbai, Applies Tilak To Hindu Staff; Watch Video

'Sharia Lagu Karwana Hai Kya?': BJP Minority Leader Nazia Elahi Khan Storms Lenskart Store, Applies Tilak To Hindu Staff; Video Viral |

Mumbai: A controversy erupted after BJP minority leader Nazia Elahi Khan shared videos of her visit to a Lenskart store allegedly in Mumbai, where she is seen confronting staff and making provocative allegations about the company’s internal practices.

In the videos posted by Khan on social media platform X, she can be seen entering a Lenskart outlet and engaging in a tense interaction with employees, including the store manager, identified as Mohsin Khan. "Sharia lagu karwana hai kya," she can be heard saying while confronting the manager. The footage shows Khan questioning the manager’s role and alleging that Hindu employees were being discouraged from wearing religious symbols such as a tilak and kalawa.

The owner of Lenskart has deliberately appointed Mohsin Khan, a member of the Ummah, as the store manager!



To prevent Hindu staff from wearing the tilak, kalawa and to stop following Hindu customs!



This is the strategy underway!



Immediately arrest the owner of Lenskart and… pic.twitter.com/m4CgG87dYq — Nazia Elahi Khan (सनातनी) (@ElahiNazia1) April 19, 2026

Viral Video Shows Nazia Khan Applying Tilak To Staff

One of the clips captures Khan moving around the store and applying a tilak on the foreheads of Hindu employees, who appear visibly uncomfortable but compliant. The act is presented by Khan as a form of defiance against what she claims is the suppression of Hindu customs within the workplace. The video also shows her raising slogans praising Lord Ram and Lord Shiva, while a few onlookers record the incident on their phones.

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Company Deliberately Appointed Muslim Store Manager: Nazia Khan

In her post accompanying the video, Khan alleged that the company had 'deliberately appointed' a Muslim manager to restrict Hindu practices among staff. She further escalated the matter by calling for the arrest of Lenskart’s owner and demanding an investigation into the company’s alleged links, even raising questions about possible connections to terrorist organisations, claims for which no evidence has been presented.

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The post also tagged several high-profile authorities and institutions, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister’s Office of Maharashtra and national security agencies such as the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard.

The videos have since gone viral, triggering widespread debate online. However, there are no confirmed reports on which store exactly the incident took place. As of now, Lenskart has not issued an official statement addressing the allegations or the incident shown in the videos.