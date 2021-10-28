'Shameful advertising': Netizens are fuming at Sabyasachi's new #Mangalsutra ad; here's why

Designer brand Sabyasachi has yet again fallen prey for controversy and huge backlash as netizens are far from impressed with the brand's Mangalsutra collection photoshoot. Twitter has been flooding with tweets as netizens demand the Fine Jewellery collection photoshoot to be boycotted. The mangalsutra collection is included in the picture shoot.

Sabyasachi has introduced the Royal Bengal Mangalsutra collection, which is made of 18k gold and features a black and golden beaded chain. It starts at Rs. 1,65,000.

A plus-size model can be seen wearing a black bra, a bindi, and two mangalsutras while hugging a shirtless man in the photoshoot, what seems to be a bold concept for many and probably the design team of the brand. The photo shoot, however, did not impress everyone.

Have a look at Sabyasachi's official post here:

This posts sparked outrage on social media, with Sabyasachi being mocked for hurting people's feelings. It wasn't so much about the collection as it was about how it was presented to the public.

What are your views on the same?

Have a look at how netizens have reacted to the 'Mangalsutra' ad series on social media:

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:21 AM IST