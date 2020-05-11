Serenity Now: Twitter mourns the death of ‘Seinfeld’ star Jerry Stiller

Veteran American actor and comedian Jerry Stiller died on Monday. He was 92. His son and renowened Hollywood actor Ben Stiller shared the news of his demise on Twitter, "I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad", the actor wrote.
Twitter mourned the death of Jerry by offering condolences on the micro blogging site.
Stiller was best known for his role as Frank Costanza, quick-tempered father of Jason Alexander’s George, on the iconic 1990s American sitcom “Seinfeld”. The father-son duo also shared screen space in films like "Zoolander," "The Heartbreak Kid," "Heavyweights," and "Hot Pursuit."
