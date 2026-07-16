'Seen Them Stomping On Food': Viral Video Allegedly Shows Worker Placing Bare Foot On Pizza Dough Mixer In New York Eatery

A viral video shared by a New Yorker has ignited widespread discussion after the individual claimed to have witnessed a food worker placing a bare foot on top of a pizza dough mixer while attempting to purchase a slice of pizza. The footage quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of reactions and raising concerns about food safety and sanitation in food service establishments.

The person who posted the clip warned others against ordering food from the business until the matter is properly addressed. The video has since prompted calls from viewers for the restaurant to investigate the alleged incident and take appropriate action.

Social media reacts

The footage has generated significant online engagement, with many users expressing shock over the alleged behavior. Some commenters said they would be more cautious about where they order pizza in the future, while others stressed that the restaurant should conduct a thorough review of the incident.

One user said, "That’s absolutely normal for them. I seen videos of them stomping on the dough with their feet."

Another said, "That’s why I don’t eat outside food I rather cook my own meals dinner."

Why food hygiene matters

Food safety experts consistently emphasise that restaurants are expected to follow strict sanitation practices to reduce the risk of food contamination. Proper handwashing, clean equipment, appropriate employee conduct, and routine sanitation of food preparation areas are all essential parts of maintaining public health.

Even when food is later cooked, food handling practices remain a critical component of preventing contamination and maintaining customer confidence.

Renewed focus on restaurant standards

As the video continues circulating online, it has renewed conversations about employee training, workplace oversight, and the importance of following established food handling guidelines. Many social media users have called for a thorough inspection of the establishment and urged restaurants to reinforce hygiene protocols among staff.