'School Student Nahi Hu': Gen Z Employee’s Sharp Reply To Manager Over Sick Leave Sparks Debate On Toxic Workplace Culture

A screenshot of an alleged WhatsApp conversation between a Gen Z employee and his manager has gone viral on social media, triggering a fresh debate about toxic work culture, sick leave policies, and the changing attitude of younger professionals toward workplace authority.

Although the authenticity of the conversation has not been independently verified, the exchange has attracted thousands of reactions online, with many users praising the employee for refusing to accept what they viewed as unreasonable demands.

Sick leave request turns into an argument

The conversation reportedly began when the employee informed his manager that he would not be able to report to work because he had developed a fever.

“Sir nhai aa paunga fever badh gaya hai (I won’t be able to come due to fever).”

Instead of approving the leave, the manager responded by suggesting they visit a doctor together.

“Chlo doctor ke pas chlte hain (Let’s go to the doctor).”

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The employee clarified that his condition was not severe enough to require a medical consultation and that he planned to recover with rest and medication.

“Need lagega to btaunga, abhi k liye paracetamol (If that’s needed, I’ll let you know, for now, Paracetamol is enough).”

Manager insists on a medical prescription

The discussion escalated after the manager reportedly stated that sick leave would only be accepted if accompanied by a doctor's prescription.

According to the chat, the manager said, “Sir director sir ne kaha hai jo b bimar ho usse doctor ki prescription lo (The director has asked to always ask for a doctor’s prescription in case someone takes sick leave).”

That response appeared to frustrate the employee, who argued that he was using his entitled leave and should not have to prove he was unwell for a routine fever.

He replied, “Mai school student nahi hu sir, leave rahti hai, leave li maine, khud doctor hai wo, bolo mere naam ki prescription bana le. Nahi to prescription, aur leave application with parents signature nahi hai mere pass. Aur mai abhi rest kar raha hu, msg ya call ka reply nahi karunga.”

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The message compared the manager's demand to school-like rules, adding that he was resting and would not respond to further calls or messages.

Social media sides with the employee

The screenshots were shared on X by the account "WhateverVishal" with the caption, “Indian managers think slaves work under them not employees Brutal response by GenZ Employee.”

The post quickly gained traction, collecting more than 42,000 views within hours and generating widespread discussion.

Many users criticized what they described as outdated management practices, while others argued that employees should not be expected to produce medical certificates for every minor illness.

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One user wrote, “I have seen this in my career. Imbecile people with next to Zero soft skill get promotion as manager. They do ji-maai-baap-hazur to their own managers and expect their juniors to behave same. I am glad the guy stood his ground. This is a huge menace in IT and service sector.”

Another commented, “I have seen far worse managers in my career of 25 year career. All in top 10 companies. Managers think they can get down to the gutter and speak from there and employees cannot come to that level. Thick skinned managers develop an eco system for survival.”