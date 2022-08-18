Scary! Not cash prize, New Zealand family found THIS in suitcase won from storage unit auction

Representative Image/Suitcase | Pixabay

While gifting someone a purse, Indians tend to not give it empty - they add some basic money or a well wishing object into it to sign financial prosperity. However, in a spooky yet shocking case from New Zealand, an Auckland based family unveiled the abandoned suitcases they won from a storage unit auction, only too discover that it contained dead bodies.

Looks like reading a crime thriller? Pinch a little to your skin, you aren't in imagination - the incident from NZ happened for real.

New Zealand police confirmed that the family has no involvement in the deaths. As per NewsHub, the cops are trying to identify the dead bodies to notify their relatives about the unfortunate event.