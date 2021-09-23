'Saving lives, protecting families': Twitterati celebrate #3YearsOfAyushmanBharat Yojana with messages of gratitude

Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, which provides health insurance to over 10 crore impoverished households in the country for up to Rs 5 lakh per year, has completed three years. This morning, the Central Government (MyGovIndia) also took to Twitter to share a tweet about it.

The programme began on September 23, 2018. ' Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in the tweet that if any member of a poor man's family falls ill, the entire family is worried, and his financial situation is adversely affected, and that Ayushman Bharat is a comprehensive approach to a healthy India. Clinical care, health treatment, and medicines are provided free of charge for three days prior to and 15 days following hospitalisation under this programme.

This programme has no restrictions on family size, age, or gender. Various pre-existing medical disorders and dangerous diseases can also be covered from the start with this plan. Hospital applications opened in June 2018 through an empanelment process. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana advised that people obtain benefits using Aadhaar in July 2018, but also stated that there was a route for those who did not have that identity card. On September 23, 2018, AB PM-JAY was first introduced in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

As the nation celebrates 3 years of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, have a look at how netizens have reacted:

Ayushman Bharat is a revolutionary Yojana in Health Care system. Till now Crores of poor people are treated under these yojana. Accessible, acceptable and affordable treatments are delivered through these scheme !



Thank you @narendramodi ji#3YearsOfAyushmanBharat https://t.co/4Y6x0l2sT2 — Dr.Ganesh | डॉ.गणेश 🇮🇳 (@DrGanesh__) September 23, 2021

Covers extremely poor though should be all poor & now children too are good things. Upon central government rolling out healthcare for extremely poor, children, even state governments are forced to launch in state governments name to entire population. #3YearsOfAyushmanBharat — Nuryanana (@nuryanana_kaush) September 23, 2021

Advertisement

#3YearsOfAyushmanBharat

The launch of Ayushman Bharat has been a decisive step in securing the health of Indians even during tough times. All beneficiaries availed free testing, treatment and vaccination during the pandemic. — Vikas Amboli (विकास अम्बौली) (@VikasAmboli) September 23, 2021

Ayushman Bharat has provided an opportunity for India to refurbish its healthcare system. Under the scheme, 10 cr families are eligible for receiving health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh per family per annum

Strengthening primary healthcare at grassroots #3YearsOfAyushmanBharat pic.twitter.com/43ZYtTkIM2 — Rajkumar MLA (@rajkumarmla1) September 23, 2021

Ayushman Bharat is a revolutionary Yojana in Health Care system. Till now Crores of poor people are treated under these yojana. Accessible, acceptable and affordable treatments are delivered through these scheme !



Thank you sri @narendramodi ji#3YearsOfAyushmanBharat pic.twitter.com/ujd4YCS2Aj — Dr. Vishal Garg (@DrVishalGarg3) September 23, 2021

Advertisement

#3YearsOfAyushmanBharat

Ayushman Bharat covers expansive services for the needy. 1,393 procedures are covered under Ayushman Bharat including costs related to medicine, diagnostic services, doctor fees, room charges, surgeon charges, OT and ICU charges. — HARSHVARDAN R (@Harsh24R) September 23, 2021

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:14 PM IST