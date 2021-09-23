e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:14 PM IST

'Saving lives, protecting families': Twitterati celebrate #3YearsOfAyushmanBharat Yojana with messages of gratitude

Health scheme Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, the national public health insurance fund of the Government of India which provides free treatment to the poor families of the country, has now completed three years.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Pic |

Representative Pic |

Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, which provides health insurance to over 10 crore impoverished households in the country for up to Rs 5 lakh per year, has completed three years. This morning, the Central Government (MyGovIndia) also took to Twitter to share a tweet about it.

The programme began on September 23, 2018. ' Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in the tweet that if any member of a poor man's family falls ill, the entire family is worried, and his financial situation is adversely affected, and that Ayushman Bharat is a comprehensive approach to a healthy India. Clinical care, health treatment, and medicines are provided free of charge for three days prior to and 15 days following hospitalisation under this programme.

This programme has no restrictions on family size, age, or gender. Various pre-existing medical disorders and dangerous diseases can also be covered from the start with this plan. Hospital applications opened in June 2018 through an empanelment process. The Ayushman Bharat Yojana advised that people obtain benefits using Aadhaar in July 2018, but also stated that there was a route for those who did not have that identity card. On September 23, 2018, AB PM-JAY was first introduced in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

As the nation celebrates 3 years of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, have a look at how netizens have reacted:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 12:14 PM IST
