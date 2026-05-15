'Sasta Rahul-Anjali Moment': Delhi Man Jumps Under Train To Retrieve Indonesian Woman's Dupatta; Viral Video Wins Hearts Online

An Indonesian traveller’s unexpected experience at a busy railway station in India has captured millions of hearts online, with viewers calling it a real-life Bollywood scene.

Indah, a content creator visiting India, was preparing to board her train at New Delhi Railway Station when an unexpected moment unfolded. Dressed in a white kurta paired with a blue dupatta, she stood near the train doorway as passengers moved around the platform.

In the middle of the rush, her dupatta slipped from her shoulders and fell onto the railway tracks below, an area considered dangerous due to the narrow gap between the platform and the train.

Before she could react, a man standing nearby noticed what had happened. Without hesitation, he climbed down carefully onto the tracks, retrieved the fallen cloth, and handed it back to her.

Quiet hero walks away without recognition

What surprised Indah the most was what happened next. After returning the dupatta, the man chose to walk away quietly instead of seeking appreciation or attention.

Indah offered him her hand to help him climb back up, but he politely declined and managed on his own. Visibly moved, she thanked him repeatedly before boarding her train.

The moment, captured on video and later shared on Instagram, quickly went viral, crossing 52 million views and sparking widespread admiration online.

Internet calls it a real-life bollywood scene

Social media users flooded the comments section, praising the stranger’s humility and kindness.

“He risked his life for the dupatta,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “He didn’t have a secret agenda. He didn’t hold her hand. He didn’t glance at her in a creepy way. He just saved the day and walked away like a hero.”

Someone else observed, “He quietly picked up the shawl for the girl walking ahead and moved on without expecting even a simple ‘thank you’ in return.”

Many viewers said the interaction reflected everyday acts of kindness often witnessed across India’s bustling public spaces.