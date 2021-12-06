Sara Tendulkar's stunning 'date night' post goes viral, see pics here

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara is one of the most popular star kids in the country right now and has millions of followers on social media. The young diva is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses on her day too day life with her followers.

Sara often manages to break the internet with stunning pictures of herself leaving her fans awestruck as almost all of her posts garner thousands of likes and comments and become the talking point on the internet.

Similarly, when she posted an Instagram story on Saturday (December 4), it went viral in no time. In her latest post, Sara has uploaded a photo of herself holding hands with her date.

Instagram/Sara Tendulkar and Kanika Kapoor

Sara Tendulkar was on a date with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor. In the stories shared by the two celebs, both of them can be seen holding each other's hand in each of their posts. The duo shares a very good friendship and are often seen comment on each other’s photos.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 03:29 PM IST