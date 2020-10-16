Samsung trolls Apple for not providing charger with iPhone 12

Apple on October 13 launched 5G-compatible iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with a powerful A14 bionic chip. The new models feature all-new design with Ceramic Shield, pro camera system, LiDAR scanner and the biggest Super Retina XDR display.

However, Apple announced that it will not be shipping out new phones with a power adapter or EarPods. The new iPhone box will include an iPhone and a USB-C to Lightning Cable.

"As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini do not include a power adapter or EarPods. Please use your current Apple power adapter and headphones or purchase these accessories separately," according to Apple Store India.

This invited a barrage of social media posts, memes and jokes as users mocked Apple for the initiative. Apple rival Samsung also took a not-so-subtle dig at Apple for not including a charger.

Here is Samsung's post:

https://www.facebook.com/SamsungCaribbean/photos/a.126559667417250/4610541402352365/?type=3

Apple introduced the new lineup of iPhones at a virtual event broadcast from Apple`s headquarters in Cupertino. Apple launched iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max models.

"More than 2 billion Apple power adapters are out in the world, and many customers already have wired headphones or AirPods," vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives Lisa Jackson said.

"Removing these items also means a smaller, lighter iPhone box. We can fit up to 70% more items on a shipping pallet. Instead, iPhone users will have to buy EarPods and the USB power adapter separately," Jackson said.

iPhone 12 will be available in India beginning October 30. Pre-orders for iPhone 12 begin from October 16. iPhone 12 mini will be available for pre-order beginning November 6 and in stores beginning November 13.

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max Prices in India (Apple Online Store Prices)

iPhone 12 - Starts at Rs 79,900 (64GB, 128GB and 256GB versions available in blue, green, black, white and red colours)

iPhone 12 Mini - Starts at Rs 69,900 (64GB, 128GB and 256GB versions available in blue, green, black, white and red colours)

iPhone 12 Pro - Starts at Rs 1,19,900 (128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions available in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue colours)

iPhone 12 Pro Max - Starts at Rs 129,900 (128GB, 256GB and 512GB versions available in graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue colours)