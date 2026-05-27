Samosa Vendor Seen Resting Feet On Same Snack Basket Inside Moving Train; Video Sparks Outrage Over Hygiene

A viral video showing a samosa seller inside a moving train has triggered widespread concern over food hygiene and the presence of unauthorised vendors on Indian Railways. The clip, which spread rapidly across social media platforms, captured the vendor sitting near the coach entrance with his feet reportedly resting on a basket of samosas while casually speaking on the phone.

The incident has once again brought passenger safety and onboard food quality under the spotlight, with many travellers questioning how such vendors continue to operate freely inside trains despite regular inspections.

Video draws massive backlash online

The footage was reportedly recorded by a fellow passenger and soon sparked outrage online. Social media users criticised the unhygienic handling of food and expressed concern over the standards maintained during railway journeys.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many users pointed out that train passengers often rely heavily on snacks and meals sold onboard, making food safety a serious issue. Several comments also highlighted fears about unlicensed hawkers entering reserved coaches without proper monitoring.

One user wrote, “This is exactly why people hesitate before buying food on trains.” Another commented, “Authorities need stricter checks if unauthorised vendors can move around this easily.”

Railways clarify vendor was not official staff

Following the viral circulation of the clip, railway authorities initiated an inquiry into the matter. Officials later clarified that the individual seen in the video was not part of the authorised railway catering staff.

According to railway officials, inspections conducted between May 20 and May 22 on Train No. 12809-10 did not identify any licensed catering worker matching the man shown in the footage.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Authorities stated that the person was allegedly an unauthorised vendor operating illegally onboard the train.

Crackdown measures and increased monitoring

After the incident drew attention online, railway authorities said preventive measures had been strengthened to avoid similar situations in the future.

Officials confirmed that the concerned licensee had been warned and instructed to remain alert regarding illegal hawkers entering coaches. Railway staff have also reportedly been directed to immediately inform control rooms if suspicious vendors or unauthorised sellers are spotted onboard.

The railways added that monitoring and surprise inspections would continue in an effort to improve passenger safety and maintain hygiene standards during travel.