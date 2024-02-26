'Same Rules For All': Netizens React After Yana Mir Complains About Being Questioned For Louis Vuitton Bag

Yana Mir, Delhi Airport | X

Kashmiri activist Yana Mir, whose video clips of a speech in the UK Parliament took the internet by storm, is now being advised not to overreact after being questioned about her Louis Vuitton by customs officials.

Mir became an internet sensation after she exposed Pakistan's propaganda in the UK last week, stating, "Unlike Malala, she will never seek refuge in the UK because she feels safe in her country." After landing in Delhi following her UK visit, she faced inconvenience as customs officials quizzed her over her Louis Vuitton bag.

The Kashmiri activist took to social media and expressed her displeasure over the incident, stating that Delhi customs thinks of her as if she were a "Brand Smuggler."

"What I said in London about India: I am FREE AND SAFE IN INDIA. How I was welcomed back to India: Madam, scan your bag, open your bag, why do you have Louis Vuitton shopping bags? Did you pay for them? Where are the bills???? What Londoners think of me: INDIAN MEDIA WARRIOR. What Delhi customs thinks of me: Brand Smuggler," wrote Mir on X while sharing a 4-minute-long video.

What i said in London about India: I am FREE AND SAFE IN INDIA

How i was welcomed back to India 🤣🤐:

Madam scan your bag, open your bag, why you have louis vuitton shopping bags? Did you pay for them? Where are the bills???? 🤣

What Londeners think of me: INDIAN MEDIA WARRIOR… pic.twitter.com/ANIhhLoQJ3 — Yana Mir (@MirYanaSY) February 26, 2024

After her post on X, Mir is receiving mixed reactions from netizens. A group of X users replied to her post defending customs officials, saying that they were just doing their jobs. However, another group of users expressed sympathy for her, stating that they have had similar experiences.

Netizens Reaction:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Yana Mir?

Yana Mir is a social activist and journalist from Jammu and Kashmir. She resides in Srinagar. It is said that she is the first woman YouTube vlogger from Kashmir who covers politics. Her YouTube channel has more than 200,000 followers, and more than 165 videos have been uploaded on it.

She was born in Kashmir's Anantnag. Her grandfather served as a policeman.

After studying in Kashmir, she completed her further studies at Delhi University and Mumbai College.

She is associated with NGOs working for youth and women empowerment.