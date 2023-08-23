Salwan Momika, Man Who Burnt Quran At Stockholm Protest, Attacked With Boxing Gloves (VIDEO)

The Iraqi refugee who staged a public demonstration and burnt pages of the holy book of Islam, the Quran, on Bakri Eid this year was attacked on the streets of Södertälje, a city in Sweden where the protestor identified as Salwan Momika resides. It was learned that the man was involved in another Quran-burning protest earlier this August which led to a person wearing boxing gloves trying to punch Momika in public in the presence of some bystanders. The attack that took place on Monday was filmed on camera and has now surfaced online.

In the video doing the rounds on social media sites, a man is seen confronting the Quran desecrator by repeatedly hitting him with his boxing gloves which Momika tries to defend with his bare hands. The 'boxer' along with people on the premise fanatically laugh during the incident as the fight intensifies with the protestor picking up a restaurant's standee to scare and shoo away the attacker.

Watch video

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Salwan Momika & the Quran burning incident

Salwan Sabah Matti Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee, openly "expressed his opinion" about the Islamic sacred text and wanted it to be prohibited. He is now known to the world for requesting permission to burn the holy book before setting it on fire in public outside the Stockholm mosque in Sweden this June. The incident took place amidst Eid celebrations, angering several Muslims.

He released a video on social media to inform people about his protest. "My demonstration will take place on the 1st day of Eid. My demonstration will be in front of the big mosque in Stockholm where I will burn the Quran... My loved ones, who are living in Stockholm, and would like to participate in the demonstrations, and contribute both financially and emotionally, my information is below," Momika was heard saying in a video.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)