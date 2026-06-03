'Sach Me Bhusa Kha Liya': Man Eats Animal Chaff As Bystanders Watch In Shock - Watch Viral Video

Social media is no stranger to unusual trends, but a recent viral video has caught attention for a particularly surprising reason. The clip shows a young man casually eating large quantities of straw/chaff a material commonly used as fodder for livestock such as cows, buffaloes, and goats.

As the video continues to circulate online, viewers have been left both amused and bewildered by the man's unusual eating habits. The clip has quickly become a talking point across social media platforms, with users sharing a mix of jokes, disbelief, and concern.

What happens in the viral video?

In the now-trending video, the man can be seen holding a large container filled with dry straw. Rather than using it as animal feed, he repeatedly grabs handfuls and eats them in front of a crowd.

Several onlookers appear visibly surprised by the act. Some watch in disbelief, while others take out their phones to record the unusual scene. Throughout the roughly one-minute clip, the man continues chewing and consuming the straw without showing any discomfort, further adding to viewers' astonishment.

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The unusual footage has generated thousands of reactions and shares, helping it gain traction across social media.

Internet reacts with humor and concern

The video's comment section quickly filled with humorous responses and witty observations.

One user wrote, "It's incomprehensible how a human could eat so much straw."

Another joked, "If it's cow food, why can't humans eat it too?"

A third commenter quipped, "Maybe in the future, a shop of a baba who eats straw will open."

At the same time, many users questioned whether the act was performed purely for online attention. "People are willing to go to any lengths to go viral," one person commented.

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Can humans actually digest straw?

The viral clip has also triggered discussions about health and digestion. Unlike grazing animals, humans cannot efficiently digest cellulose, the primary component found in straw. Ruminant animals such as cows possess specialised digestive systems and microorganisms that help break down fibrous plant material.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing trend of people performing unusual or potentially risky acts in pursuit of online popularity. While bizarre content often attracts views and engagement, many internet users believe safety should not be compromised for likes, shares, or viral fame.