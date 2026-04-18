'Sabse Jyada Porn Neta Dekhte Hai': Pappu Yadav Sparks Uproar In Parliament During Women’s Reservation Bill Debate

A heated exchange unfolded in Parliament as Pappu Yadav, Member of Parliament from Purnia, delivered a controversial speech during discussions on the Women's Reservation Bill and the proposed Delimitation Bill. His blunt remarks on political morality and women’s safety triggered loud protests and chants of “Shame, shame!” inside the House.

Sharp criticism of political class

Speaking during the debate, Pappu Yadav questioned the ethical standing of lawmakers and public figures, arguing that society must first introspect before claiming to empower women politically.

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He alleged that a significant number of elected representatives face accusations related to sexual misconduct. According to the MP, hundreds of legislators have been named in harassment complaints, with charge sheets reportedly filed in several cases. His comments drew immediate reactions from members across party lines.

Taking an unusually candid tone, Yadav said politicians cannot claim moral superiority while serious allegations exist within the political ecosystem itself.

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Controversial remarks on porn consumption

In one of the most debated moments of his speech, the Purnia MP made sarcastic observations about public representatives and online behaviour. He claimed that politicians rank among the highest consumers of pornographic content online, using the remark to underline what he described as widespread hypocrisy within positions of power.

The statement intensified disruptions in Parliament, with several MPs objecting to the language and tone used during the discussion.

Opposition to women’s reservation bill

While reiterating his support for women’s empowerment, Yadav opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill in its current form. He argued that the legislation risks sidelining socially and economically backward communities if internal quotas are not clearly defined.

The MP demanded sub-reservations within women’s quotas for Other Backward Classes (OBC), Extremely Backward Classes (EBC), Dalits, tribal communities, and religious minorities. According to him, representation must reflect India’s social diversity rather than benefiting only politically dominant groups.

Concerns over women’s safety across industries

Highlighting broader societal issues, Yadav also spoke about exploitation faced by women beyond politics. He expressed concern over working conditions in sectors such as cinema, media, and fashion, claiming that a large percentage of women encounter harassment or unequal treatment in professional spaces.