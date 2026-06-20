'Sab Sold Out Hogaya': Mumbai’s 82-Year-Old 'Farsan' Seller Finds New Hope After Influencer's Viral Video Helps Raise ₹4 Lakh

An 82-year-old roadside farsan seller in Mumbai has become an internet sensation after a content creator shared his story online, leading to an outpouring of support that transformed his struggling business almost overnight.

The heartwarming story was brought to light by Mumbai-based content creator Aradhana Chatterjee, who posted a video about the elderly vendor, known as Mansukh Kaka, on Instagram. The video quickly went viral, drawing attention to his determination and resilience despite financial hardships.

From saree shop employee to roadside vendor

In her earlier video, Chatterjee explained that Mansukh Kaka had spent most of his life working as a salesperson at a saree shop. However, his life took a difficult turn during the Covid-19 pandemic when illness forced him to stop working, eventually resulting in the loss of his job.

According to Chatterjee, his son also had to leave his own job to care for him during that period.

To support himself and his family, the octogenarian now spends nearly 12 hours every day selling homemade farsan on a footpath in Borivali. The snacks are prepared fresh at home by his sister before being packed and brought to the stall.

Despite the long working hours, Chatterjee revealed that he typically earned only around Rs 300 a day from sales.

Internet steps in to help

Moved by his story, Chatterjee urged viewers to visit the stall and purchase snacks from Mansukh Kaka. The response exceeded expectations.

In a follow-up video shared on Instagram, she revealed that the overwhelming support from viewers helped sell out all of his farsan stock. She also announced that ₹4 lakh had been raised for him through donations.

The emotional video showed Mansukh Kaka accepting a cheque and expressing gratitude for the support he received. He said he planned to invest the money back into his business.

The elderly vendor also shared how dramatically his fortunes had changed. Just days earlier, he had struggled to earn even Rs 200 a day. Now, he said, all of his snacks are being sold out daily.

Social media reacts

The story sparked an emotional response from social media users.

“Amazing!!! So happy for him and you did a great job,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “This is the true reach and impact of a digital community.”

A third user suggested further support, saying, “Can we do more? Let’s get him comfy shoes & a convenient set up/ bags on wheels for his snacks etc. Please share details to support him.”

“There is still hope in the world,” another user remarked, echoing the sentiment shared by many who were touched by Mansukh Kaka’s journey.